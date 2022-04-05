Ivanka Trumpthe daughter and adviser to former US President Donald Trump, will testify this Tuesday behind closed doors before the congressional committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, a source from Congress confirmed to Efe.

The committee sent a letter to Ivanka Trump in January asking her to provide information about her father’s activities. before and during the day of January 6, when Republican supporters stormed Congress to prevent the ratification of the electoral victory of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

As detailed by the committee, Ivanka Trump was in the West Wing of the White House with her father when the assault took place.

Among other things, the committee wants to ask Ivanka Trump about a conversation she witnessed between her father and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was under pressure to intervene in the congressional legislative process and prevent Biden’s victory from being ratified.

Other witnesses have provided information about that conversation to the committee, and lawmakers want to see if Ivanka Trump can give them more details.

In addition, the committee wants to ask you about your father’s reaction to the attack and why he took so long to ask his followers to go home, something he ended up doing in a video posted on Twitter two hours after she urged him to do so, according to the committee’s letter.

That letter asked Ivanka Trump to appear voluntarily and does not legally compel her to do so.

Her husband and former Trump adviser, Jared Kushner, testified last week for six hours before the committee investigating the assault and was “cooperative and friendly,” he told the television channel. NBC an anonymous source who was present in the room.



The committee investigating the assault on the Capitol It was created by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and is made up of a majority of Democratic congressmen, even though there are two republican members -Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger- who are at odds with Trump.

Your mission is to investigate why the robbery occurred, who was responsible, and what can be done to prevent another similar occurrence. On Jan. 6, 2021, about 10,000 people — most of them Trump supporters — marched on Capitol Hill and about 800 stormed the building. Five people died and about 140 agents were attacked.

