IIn the New York fraud trial against former US President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka distanced herself from important business transactions of the Trump Organization. Ivanka Trump was questioned as a witness during the questioning that lasted several hours about the former US president’s business practices. This mainly involved documents such as email histories, including with Deutsche Bank employees on loan conditions. Ivanka Trump emphasized several times that she was not involved in certain business transactions that are central to the prosecutor’s allegations.

In the civil case, prosecutors accuse Trump, his sons and employees of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to obtain cheaper loans and insurance contracts. Judge Arthur Engoron had already confirmed this before the trial. The main focus of the proceedings is now on determining possible penalties and several other charges. Ivanka Trump was also originally indicted. However, a ruling by an appeals court freed her from the allegations.

Donald Trump is not threatened with a prison sentence or a direct impact on his bid for the presidency, but a conviction could cause him great business damage. The Attorney General of the State of New York, Letitia James, wants to ensure that Trump has to pay 250 million US dollars (around 239 million euros) and is no longer allowed to do business in New York. It is unclear whether he would also have to give up properties such as his famous New York Trump Tower if he is convicted.

Chaotic statement from Donald Trump

The 77-year-old former president testified in a heated and sometimes chaotic meeting on Monday and repeatedly emphasized that the value of his real estate was underestimated, not inflated. However, he also freely admitted that he had influenced financial reports and sometimes contradicted himself.

According to observers, the appearance may have been more damaging to Trump. Not least because the presidential candidate for 2024 complained uncontrollably about Attorney General James and Judge Engoron, among others. Trump’s lawyer said at one point: “This is not a political rally, this is a courtroom.”

Ivanka Trump was the prosecution’s final witness in the trial. Trump’s defense team is now expected to call a number of witnesses. A verdict is expected in December.