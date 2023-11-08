Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, reappeared in the public arena this Wednesday to testify in the civil trial who threatens the family empire, accused of financial fraud.

The billionaire’s eldest daughter, 42, who left the Trump Organization in 2017 to become an advisor to her father in the White House, She is not accused in the case but was summoned to testify.

“The people are calling Ivanka Trump,” a judicial official said at the beginning of the hearing.

“Who is it?” joked Judge Arthur Engoron, investigator of the case.

Ivanka Trump after testifying at the trial in New York.

Dressed in a black suit and white blouse, relaxed and without losing her smile, She was asked by the magistrate during her interrogation to get closer to the microphone and speak louder. since you could barely hear his voice in the room.

Ivanka, who had unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s subpoena to testify at the family business trial, claiming that she no longer belongs to it or lives in New York, He is the fourth member of the Trump family to walk the bench at the Manhattan Court of Justice.

Before her, her father, Donald Trump, and her brothers Don Jr. and Eric testified as defendants.as well as other Trump Organization executives who are accused of inflating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more advantageous bank loans and insurance terms.

Former US President Donald J. Trump attends his civil fraud trial in New York.

The attorney general of the state of New York, equivalent to Minister of Justice, Letitia James, who initiated the case, said before the start of Ivanka Trump’s testimony that she had “secured, negotiated loans to obtain favorable terms based on fraudulent statements of financial condition.”

“She will try to distance herself from the company today,” James told reporters. “But, unfortunately, the facts will reveal that she was, in fact, very involved.”

“We discovered the scheme and she benefited from it personally,” he added.

throughout the morningthe prosecution showed him documents and emails sent by her, that show that he participated in negotiations with banks and the purchase of a company in Florida, although he often responds that “he does not remember.”

Letitia James, Attorney General of New York. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP

When asked by the prosecution if she was involved in the preparation of her father’s financial statements, she responded “no, as far as I knew.”

250 million dollars

Trump, favorite for the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the 2024 elections, He took the stand on Monday in a harsh interrogation in which he repeatedly clashed with the judge for what he considers a “disgrace” of the trial and “electoral interference.”

Both the Republican and his children will not go to jail, but they can face fines of up to 250 million dollars and a possible ban on running the family business.

Even before the trial began, Judge Engoron ruled that the Prosecutor James had already shown “conclusive evidence” that Trump had exaggerated his net worth in financial documents between 812 and 2.2 billion dollars between 2014 and 2021.

As a consequence, the judge ordered the liquidation of the companies that managed the assets in question, such as Trump Tower and the skyscraper at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

Donald Trump testifies at trial

That order is on hold pending appeal, but its potentially devastating consequences underscore how much is at stake for the former president.

The civil fraud trial is one of the legal battles that Trump faces in his attempt to regain the presidency in the November 2024 elections.

In March, Trump to take the stand again in Washington federal court to answer conspiracy allegations aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

AFP