01/20/2025



If in the previous events held on the occasion of the investiture of Donald Trump like 47 president of the USAhis daughter Ivanka Trump monopolized all the spotlights with different designs signed by Oscar de la Renta, today, on the day of the appointment, it has not gone unnoticed either.

The eldest daughter of donald trump He was one of the first well-known faces to attend the church of San Juan, opting for the color green as the main protagonist of a style that will undoubtedly remain in memory.

Details of Ivanka Trump’s look for her father’s inauguration as president of the US.

Reuters



A elegant two piece set Composed of a midi-length skirt and a draped double-breasted jacket with a cinched waist with a contrasting black belt. The set goes complemented by a sophisticated headdress in the same color and fabric that provides extra elegance.

As the main detail of her style, a black bag to match her stockings and high-heeled shoes. Specifically, the Lady Dior model, one of the most iconic of the French fashion house that “encloses all the codes of Dior leather goods: lamb nappa quilted with the emblematic Cannage motif and rounded handles and Dior insignia”, as they say from the brand. This architectural piece is the symbol of elegance and refinement of Haute Couture and its price starts at 4,700 euros.