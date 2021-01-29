Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner served as advisors to Donald Trump in the White House. Now they are faced with an uncertain future and are drawing the consequences.

With the end of Donald Trump’s presidency leave too Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner the White House .

leave too and the . Now both are increasingly distancing themselves from Donald Trump .

. Your further Career is uncertain.

Washington DC – Donald Trump’s tenure as President of the USA is officially over. This also ends his daughter’s advisory work Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner in the White house. The inauguration of the new president Joe Biden so not only for Donald Trump, but also major changes for his family. Family cohesion in these times can mean family Trump however not to be mentioned.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner namely try, according to information from the Internet portal nzherald now to distance himself from Donald Trump’s presidency. They apparently both want to work as consultants in the White house conclude clearly. This was reported by a family confidante of the magazine Vanity Fair. It is not yet clear which activity they primarily want to pursue in the future. For now, both want to concentrate on the family and relax.

Trump family: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner turn away from Donald Trump

A special role in the decision to stand out from Donald Trump to distance, apparently played the sharp criticism with which itself Ivanka Trump faced her father after spreading a hoax. Donald Trump had a listing of his alleged successes as President of the United States published, which they circulated.

In this listing he claims, among other things, for an economic upswing in the USA to have taken care of. As apparent evidence, he used a historically low one Unemployment rate at. The problem with this is that this number is demonstrably far too low and therefore does not correspond to reality. In the list of his avoidable achievements were the numerous Scandals while his Term of office not mentioned.

Are you afraid of your own political future? Ivanka Trump draws conclusions

That could play another role Ivanka Trump sees her own political career in danger. According to various media outlets, she was particularly concerned about them in the last few weeks of the Presidency of her father, which was characterized by an unprecedented escalation. Apparently events since the beginning of this year have caused a rethink Ivanka Trump and her husband effected.

The CNN-Correspondent Kate Bennett reported in this context that they are currently questioning a lot. This apparently affects not only their professional future, but also their place of residence. It was recently announced that they are in a luxury property Miami where there was apparently a large part of the family Trump moves. Washington DC Definitely turn their backs on Ivanka Trump and her husband. (at)