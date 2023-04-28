Home page politics

Ivanka Trump goes her own way. Donald Trump’s daughter distances herself from her brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

New York – Ivanka Trump surprisingly changed the attorneys defending her in a fraud lawsuit filed against the New York Attorney General. Her former attorneys, however, continue to represent her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump forbes.com reported.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in September donald trump, his three eldest children, his real estate company and its officers are accused of falsifying real estate values ​​to gain economic advantage. This was done, among other things, to get cheaper credit. James is asking the court to withdraw $250 million in financial benefits and restrict the defendants’ ability to conduct business in New York. The defendants deny the allegations.

Going her own way: Ivanka Trump. © ERIC ESPADA/afp

Ivanka Trump and her brothers: split in defense strategy

Ivanka’s brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump had hired attorneys Clifford Robert and Michael Farina of renowned law firm Robert & Robert to represent them, according to court documents filed a week after the lawsuit began. The following month, the same attorneys told the court that they would also represent Ivanka Trump. They acted as her local attorneys, working with two Washington-based representatives whom Ivanka, independent of her brothers, had hired.

Donald Trump Jr. (left) and Eric Trump. © ALEX WONG/afp

A sign of division in the siblings’ defense strategies began to appear on March 6, when one of the attorneys representing only Ivanka wrote to the judge asking the judge to postpone the trial. The letter stated, “There is not a single allegation in the lawsuit that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly prepared, prepared, reviewed, or verified any of her father’s financial reports.” The complaint specifically alleges that “other persons” performed those duties were responsible.

The rift within the siblings became clear last week when attorneys Figel and Kellogg, who represent only Ivanka, withdrew from the case. Three days later, Bennet Moskowitz of the law firm of Troutman Pepper told the court that he was taking on Ivanka’s legal counsel. That put Robert and Farina out of the game. Moskowitz, who previously made a name for himself as Jeffrey Epstein’s estate administrator, is now Ivanka’s sole attorney on the case.

Ivanka Trump no longer wants to support Donald father politically

Half a year ago, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter announced that she would not support her father in the Republican US presidential campaign. She wants to give her children and her private life priority and stay out of politics in the future.

The Trump siblings and their attorneys did not respond to a request from forbes.com to comment on the change of lawyers. The investigation period for the lawsuit is expected to end on April 30, the process is scheduled to begin in October. (skr)