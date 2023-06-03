Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump’s daughter doesn’t really want anything to do with politics anymore. Now Ivanka Trump is showing up in Jordan – alongside Prince William.

Amman – When a prince gets married, royal high society gathers. These include those who were born into the select circle and those who were able to buy their access to these spheres with a lot of money. The latter group also belongs Ivanka Trump.

The daughter of the former US President, donald trump, attended the wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his wife Radschwa Al Saif in Amman. Ivanka Trump was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner, who maintains good relations with Jordan. Like his wife, Kushner was once employed as an adviser to the President in the White House. Among other things, the billionaire heir was commissioned by his father-in-law Donald Trump to create “peace in the Middle East” and end the conflict between Israel and its neighboring countries. Kushner may not have succeeded. Apparently, that didn’t damage his business and friendship relationships in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Ivanka Trump, pictured here at a party in Florida, is enjoying life away from politics. © IMAGO/Richard Alvarez

Ivanka Trump has retired from politics

According to US tabloid magazine, Ivanka Trump showed up New York Post with a noble dress and in a good mood at the wedding. While her father in the USA is involved in a new scandal about secret documents and at the same time is fighting for re-election to the presidency, his daughter has long since retired from politics. Instead, she travels the world, as her Instagram profile reveals, visiting ancient archaeological sites and meeting celebrities from politics and show business.

Hardly anyone combines these two areas as well as the British royal family. The heir to the throne and son of the British head of state was also a guest in Amman: Prince William. In turn, he chatted with Ivanka Trump and seemed to enjoy meeting Donald’s daughter much more than his grandmother did when he visited Buckingham Palace in London. At that time, only pictures of Queen Elizabeth with a grim expression went around the world, while in Amman Prince William smiled in competition with Ivanka Trump.

High society met in Amman for the wedding of the Jordanian Crown Prince. Also present were Prince William and Ivanka Trump (not in the picture). © imago

Ivanka Trump and Jill Biden visiting Amman

The Jordanian royal family maintains good relations with the British crown. King Abdullah attended the Queen’s funeral with his wife Rania. Prince William, in turn, brought his wife Kate to the wedding of their eldest son in Amman. The wedding is intended to serve as a sign of stability for the people after a palace feud rocked the royal family two years ago.

But Ivanka Trump could also look forward to compatriots at the wedding in Amman. first lady Jill Biden was according to information from RND also among the guests. US President’s wife Joe Biden had therefore traveled alone, which had been planned from the beginning and no one Consequence of Biden’s accident.