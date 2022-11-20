Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

Donald Trump wants to be president again, but his daughter won’t help him. Ivanka Trump’s announcement is fueling the rumor mill in the United States.

Washington, DC – If donald trump 2024 election campaign blows, he will no longer be on daughter Ivanka can build. The 41-year-old former White House adviser wants to retire from politics. That announced Ivanka Trump via Instagram – and temporarily dominated the headlines in the USA.

Since her announcement, Ivanka Trump has been more active on social media, from which she had largely retired since January 6, 2021. Now she regularly posts vacation photos and impressions from the life of a super-rich mother in Florida. But in the United States the reasons for the end of her political career continue to be debated.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – with the FBI against Donald Trump?

Another former adviser to Donald Trump says she knows exactly this. According to Omarosa Manigault Newman, Ivanka Trump wanted to steal the show from her father with her statement. “Ivanka is very strategic. she is [Donald Trumps] favorite child. The fact that she announced at this point that she doesn’t want to support her father puts her in the spotlight,” Manigault told MSNBC. Ivanka also accepted “damaging” Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump was not present at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump announced his intention to run again in the 2024 presidential election. For this in the hall was Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. It is not yet known whether he will be part of his father-in-law’s re-election campaign. Like Ivanka, Kushner was employed as one of Trump’s advisors during Trump’s time in the White House.

Trump Dynasty: The Former First Family and Their Members View photo gallery

A completely different reason for Ivanka’s sudden distance from Donald Trump is brought up by his former lawyer. According to Michael Cohen, the couple could provide the FBI with information. “I think Ivanka and Jared could be the moles” who alerted the FBI to the classified documents stored there before the Mar-a-Lago raid. “And it would be very interesting if the son-in-law and daughter, as FBI informants, were high-level members of an election campaign,” Cohen told MSNBC.

Ivanka Trump has everything she wanted in politics

Another reason for the end of Ivanka Trump’s and Jared Kushner’s political career is obvious. They already had everything they wanted from politics. In this context, Cohen mentioned the pardon of Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, by Donald Trump. The couple also earned more than $640 million during their time in Washington, DC.

Ivanka Trump with her brother Donald Trump Jr. at an event in Prague, their mother Ivana’s hometown. © IMAGO/Ondrej Deml

It is unlikely that Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner will respond to Cohen and Manigault’s statements. Both have long since broken with the Trump family. Cohen has appeared several times as a witness against Donald Trump in trials and before the US Congress. Manigault made Ivanka Trump recently made serious racism allegations. (Daniel Dillman)

