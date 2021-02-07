Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner collected nine-digit amounts in the 2020 election year – despite the massive slump caused by the pandemic.

Washington – It looks like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don’t have to worry about money even after serving as advisors in the White House. More than 120 million dollars were their external income in the election year 2020. That was the result of a study by the anti-corruption organization “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics”. Between January 1, 2020 and January 20, 2021, the couple disclosed income between $ 23.8 million and $ 120.7 million.

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and husband Kushner have stakes in companies, while other income comes from rental income or license fees. As Ivanka’s financial report shows, in her senior year as a White House consultant * she received no pay from the companies she had worked for in management positions prior to Donald Trump’s tenure *. What will happen to her after her time in government is apparently still unclear *.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: Their income collapsed massively in 2020

While the sums are enormous at $ 120 million, the couple actually experienced financial losses in 2020 – the corona pandemic * may have had this impact on Trump and Kushner’s incomes. In 2019, the couple reported an income of $ 36.3 million to $ 157 million. The drop is around 20 percent.

Ivanka’s stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington is affected – her income fell from $ 4 million to just under $ 1.5 million. Their stake in the company dropped from $ 5 to $ 25 million to $ 100 to $ 200,000. Trump’s earnings from her work in areas such as fashion and the like, on the other hand, were only between zero and $ 200.

Kushner’s income comes from Westminster Management, the Kushner Company’s real estate management company for apartment buildings in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Tennessee. (red) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.