Ivanka Trump, daughter of outgoing US President Donald Trump, is leaving the White House. The presidential tone could be an indication of their plans.

Donald Trump’s term ends on January 20 at 12:00 p.m. local time in Washington, DC

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are considered influential advisers to the president.

In an Instagram post, she says goodbye to her fans who are hoping for a comeback.

Washington DC – “I am so proud of what we have achieved and look forward to the future.” It is this phrase in writing to yours Instagram followingthat raises hopes among Trump fans. Goodbye in a letter to her fans Ivanka Trump from the White House and reviewing her time as a government advisor. Let it be “Greatest honor” of her life to have supported her father. She describes the past four years as “Incredible trip”in which she “learned to love” her compatriots.

Has mistaken President’s daughter her pathetic writing with three USA flags, which underline the patriotic content of the text. Apparently she hits the right note with her contribution: her fans responded with over 315,000 “likes” and almost 17,000 comments (as of January 20, 11 am).

Ivanka Trump held the position of advisor to the government

In the past four years, the daughter of the US presidents along with her husband Jared Kushner an important position in the White House. As close advisers to the president, the couple influenced the president’s decisions. But not only her father Donald was convinced by her. Even on the more than seven million followers on Instagram worked the 39-year-old.

In the past, photos and contributions from official events were mostly mixed Family pictures from Trump. She skillfully sets her Family life on the social media platform. Then on Wednesday she shared the letter, which doesn’t really match her previous postings. No photo, no video, but a lot of text that their fans click on comeback lets hope.

Ivanka Trump is said to have political ambitions

Conciliatory, reflective, almost presidential Ivanka Trumps Letter thanking her supporters for their support. In contrast to her father, the president’s daughter refrains from attacking the successor government under Joe Biden. On the contrary, it demands: “As Americans we must pray for their success”. Honestly meant word or is it political calculation?

After the four-year term Donald Trumps Ivanka has to reposition herself. Especially in the last months of his tenure, when the violent storming of the Capitol marked the lowest point, the name “Trump” took considerable damage, reported CNN. It is no coincidence that Donald Trump has the lowest approval ratings since taking office in the direction of the White House Florida leaves.

Ivanka Trump has gained political experience in recent years. (Archive photo) © Paul Hennessy / Imago Images

in the “Sunshine State” Trump is recovering from his election defeat and setting the course for the future. His daughter Ivanka is said to play a central role. As the Washington Post reports that the adult Trump children are planning to move to Florida. Surrounded by the most loyal supporters of the Trump family, Ivanka’s political future should be one Candidate for the Senate start in Florida. In the state that Trump won in the 2020 election, there are reports of the Washington Post still loyal republicanwho could support Ivanka in her candidacy.

In any case, Ivanka Trump has the support of her fans: “First woman President (…) Ivanka 2024”. The commentator of these words, the extremely many “Likes” produced is not satisfied with a seat in the Senate. The next US presidential election finds 2024 instead of. (AFP/jf)