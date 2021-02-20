Last Wednesday, February 17, Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva they were married in Trujillo. The wedding was attended by 18 people, according to the Magaly TV report, the firm.

However, many followers of the couple were left with the question of why they joined so quickly, since they still have not even a year as a couple.

As you recall, before the wedding, rumors arose that Ivana yturbe she would be expecting her first baby, the result of her relationship with Beto Da Silva.

However, it was the same model who was in charge of denying the speculations in early February.

“No, not at all, don’t give false information. The only person who can say if I am pregnant is me, “he said in an interview with the program En boca de todos.

But, during the most recent edition of Magaly TV, the firm, Magaly Medina assured that Ivana Yturbe would be three months pregnant, and that’s why the wedding was brought forward.

“We have accessed privileged information, but out of respect for the privacy of Ivana Yturbe we are not going to show the evidence (…) We have the evidence to be able to affirm it. She had already said countless times that she wanted to be a mom, “said the presenter.

“Eleven weeks, with five days and almost 12 weeks (three months). Most pregnant women try to keep the secret with great discretion because there could be a danger of loss, but in her case, it seems she would already be pregnant …“Added the television host.

Beto Da Silva shares a photo of his wedding with Ivana Yturbe

Football player Beto Da Silva He surprised all followers by sharing the first photo of his wedding with Ivana yturbe.

“From the first day until forever I will live in love with you. I love you, ”the young man wrote to his wife. She, in turn, responded with a comment in the same post: “Forever, my love.”

Post by Beto da Silva with a dedication to his wife Ivana Yturbe. Photo: Beto da Silva / Instagram

Ivana Yturbe, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.