Ivana Yturbe surprised everyone by revealing that she will move in with Beto Da Silva to Trujillo, since the soccer player could enter the team of the Cesar Vallejo University.

In a conversation with América Hoy, the popular ‘Inca Princess’ spoke about her plans with her boyfriend.

“That’s right, anyway (I’ll go with Beto to Trujillo),” said the model.

However, he clarified the fact that he has decided to live with Da Silva, it does not mean that he will leave his career and his personal goals.

“Not leaving aside what my career is, the things I do. I work a lot with my networks, but yes, Thank God I have the opportunity to leave without leaving my career aside”, Explained the ex-member of This is war.

On the other hand, Ivana Yturbe announced that she has postponed her wedding with Beto Da Silva, due to the return to quarantine. However, he assured that this time he will not reveal the new date of his civil marriage.

“The big party I am going to do in the religious, now I am going to marry in civil. When everything that is happening happens right now, let the 15 days pass to see what it is like, “he said.

“You have to know what is prudent and what is not. There is no way I can tell the date. The most beautiful gift I am going to have is that nobody shows up at my wedding, “he added.

