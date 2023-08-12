Ivana Yturbe moved to Arequipa and revealed how her life changed. And it is that the former reality girl settled in the White City together with your partner, beto da silva, footballer recently signed by FBC Melgar. As you remember, the athlete played for the César Vallejo club in Trujillo; However, after a new sporting stage, he moved to Arequipa along with his wife and his little daughter.

Ivana Yturbe revealed to the “Magaly TV, the firm” program several details of her new life habits in Arequipa, as well as the businesses she does and what her future goals are.

Ivana Yturbe: how is your life in Arequipa?

The model explained to said entertainment program that his main goal is to give all the best for his family. She does housework and also creates content on social media. In the mornings, she gets her little girl ready, takes her to the nest, goes to the store where she is already a “little house”, prepares lunch and other activities.

For Ivana Yturbe, He finds it surprising sunrise every morning with a beautiful view of the Misti volcano.

Ivana Yturbe: what do you do after moving to Arequipa?

The former reality girl continues to make content on her accounts and she herself edits her videos. Likewise, she continues giving his all in his Spectra venture (brand of glasses) and as CEO of the Trussperu brand. Likewise, it is participating in several activations in the White City.

Ivana Yturbe: what are your future goals?

According to the influencer, she wants to “get into the beauty queen business.” Her goal is to become a jury or director of a contest. As is recalled, she was the representative of Peru in the Miss Progress International 2019; however, she became ill and was unable to participate.

Likewise, one of her dreams is to marry her partner, Beto da Silva, in the cathedral of the White City. “I’m in love with Arequipa,” she emphasized.

