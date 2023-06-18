He said it all! Ivana Yturbe He had a well-known interview with Verónica Linares for his YouTube channel “La Linares”. In it, the model provided little-known details of her life and resolved mysteries, such as her short relationship with former national team Jefferson Farfán. Ella ivana she mentioned that she started a relationship with him out of spite and gave people talk. However, her husband, Beto da Silva, did not comment on the matter, until now. Given this, the former reporter of “On everyone’s lips” decided to tell what the former Sporting Cristal player told her about her relationship with Farfán.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals a difficult moment after losing a baby with Beto da Silva: “It was complicated”

What did Beto da Silva say about the relationship between Ivana Yturbe and Jefferson Farfán?

The model visited the set of “America Today” on Tuesday, June 13. When asked by the drivers about her statements in the interview with Verónica Linares, Ivana replied:

“Beto managed to see the entire interview, so, obviously, he saw what I wanted to say (…), No, he doesn’t get upset about anything, he wouldn’t have to. And to be with me, uff, he has to put up with a lot of things ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe admits having been with Jefferson Farfán out of “spite”: “She was a chibola”

Does Christian Domínguez disagree with Ivana’s statements?

After Ivana Yturbe’s defenses, the collaborator Christian Domínguez specified that the situation of Ivana and her husband sees it in a mature way. However, he indicated that she would not like her current partner, Pamela Franco, to give interviews and talk about her former sentimental ties.

“The alpha male spoke” Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza said in unison. Subsequently, the drivers continued with the psychotherapy segment, in which they invite a clinical psychologist.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva: how did their love story begin and how many years have they been together?

What complicated moment did Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva go through?

In conversation with Verónica Linares, the model gave details of the difficult situation she experienced before her first daughter was born. According to the story of Ivana Yturbe, suffered a loss while longing to become a mother. This moment not only marked her life forever, but also that of her husband. beto da silva.

“In fact, before I had ‘Almu’ (Almudana, his daughter) I had a loss. Also, it was complicated because everyone on TV said that I was pregnant and I was not pregnant.I was going through a moment that was not very nice (…) There was always that fear that something could happen,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe cries when she receives a surprise from Beto Da Silva in “Send whoever sends”: “He changed my life”

Does Ivana Yturbe want to enlarge the family?

The former reality girl is more than happy with her facet as a mother, however, she has clarified that she is already thinking of having another baby with the soccer player beto da silva. The “Love and Fire” cameras spoke with Ivana Yturbe and asked her about her future plans with her husband.

Given this, she commented that they have talked about expanding the family and she hopes to be able to get pregnant again soon. “We are waiting a few months, but yes, one (to get pregnant) in a row. I am practicing a lot”he commented.

When did the romance between Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva begin?

Although Ivana Yturbe has commented that she knows beto da silva since she was little, it wasn’t until 2020 that they both decided to give themselves a chance at love. After a year of romance, the couple tied the knot in front of the altar and during 2023 they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

As a result of their romance, Almudena, the couple’s eldest daughter, was born. According to information provided by Magaly Medina and Rodrigo González, the model was in her first months of pregnancy when she married her life to the soccer player.

Ivana Yturbe wants to get pregnant soon. Photo: Capture/Willax/Instagram/Ivana Yturbe

#Ivana #Yturbe #husband #Beto #Silva #interview #mention #Farfán

He said it all! Ivana Yturbe He had a well-known interview with Verónica Linares for his YouTube channel “La Linares”. In it, the model provided little-known details of her life and resolved mysteries, such as her short relationship with former national team Jefferson Farfán. Ella ivana she mentioned that she started a relationship with him out of spite and gave people talk. However, her husband, Beto da Silva, did not comment on the matter, until now. Given this, the former reporter of “On everyone’s lips” decided to tell what the former Sporting Cristal player told her about her relationship with Farfán.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals a difficult moment after losing a baby with Beto da Silva: “It was complicated”

What did Beto da Silva say about the relationship between Ivana Yturbe and Jefferson Farfán?

The model visited the set of “America Today” on Tuesday, June 13. When asked by the drivers about her statements in the interview with Verónica Linares, Ivana replied:

“Beto managed to see the entire interview, so, obviously, he saw what I wanted to say (…), No, he doesn’t get upset about anything, he wouldn’t have to. And to be with me, uff, he has to put up with a lot of things ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe admits having been with Jefferson Farfán out of “spite”: “She was a chibola”

Does Christian Domínguez disagree with Ivana’s statements?

After Ivana Yturbe’s defenses, the collaborator Christian Domínguez specified that the situation of Ivana and her husband sees it in a mature way. However, he indicated that she would not like her current partner, Pamela Franco, to give interviews and talk about her former sentimental ties.

“The alpha male spoke” Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza said in unison. Subsequently, the drivers continued with the psychotherapy segment, in which they invite a clinical psychologist.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva: how did their love story begin and how many years have they been together?

What complicated moment did Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva go through?

In conversation with Verónica Linares, the model gave details of the difficult situation she experienced before her first daughter was born. According to the story of Ivana Yturbe, suffered a loss while longing to become a mother. This moment not only marked her life forever, but also that of her husband. beto da silva.

“In fact, before I had ‘Almu’ (Almudana, his daughter) I had a loss. Also, it was complicated because everyone on TV said that I was pregnant and I was not pregnant.I was going through a moment that was not very nice (…) There was always that fear that something could happen,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe cries when she receives a surprise from Beto Da Silva in “Send whoever sends”: “He changed my life”

Does Ivana Yturbe want to enlarge the family?

The former reality girl is more than happy with her facet as a mother, however, she has clarified that she is already thinking of having another baby with the soccer player beto da silva. The “Love and Fire” cameras spoke with Ivana Yturbe and asked her about her future plans with her husband.

Given this, she commented that they have talked about expanding the family and she hopes to be able to get pregnant again soon. “We are waiting a few months, but yes, one (to get pregnant) in a row. I am practicing a lot”he commented.

When did the romance between Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva begin?

Although Ivana Yturbe has commented that she knows beto da silva since she was little, it wasn’t until 2020 that they both decided to give themselves a chance at love. After a year of romance, the couple tied the knot in front of the altar and during 2023 they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

As a result of their romance, Almudena, the couple’s eldest daughter, was born. According to information provided by Magaly Medina and Rodrigo González, the model was in her first months of pregnancy when she married her life to the soccer player.

Ivana Yturbe wants to get pregnant soon. Photo: Capture/Willax/Instagram/Ivana Yturbe

#Ivana #Yturbe #husband #Beto #Silva #interview #mention #Farfán

He said it all! Ivana Yturbe He had a well-known interview with Verónica Linares for his YouTube channel “La Linares”. In it, the model provided little-known details of her life and resolved mysteries, such as her short relationship with former national team Jefferson Farfán. Ella ivana she mentioned that she started a relationship with him out of spite and gave people talk. However, her husband, Beto da Silva, did not comment on the matter, until now. Given this, the former reporter of “On everyone’s lips” decided to tell what the former Sporting Cristal player told her about her relationship with Farfán.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals a difficult moment after losing a baby with Beto da Silva: “It was complicated”

What did Beto da Silva say about the relationship between Ivana Yturbe and Jefferson Farfán?

The model visited the set of “America Today” on Tuesday, June 13. When asked by the drivers about her statements in the interview with Verónica Linares, Ivana replied:

“Beto managed to see the entire interview, so, obviously, he saw what I wanted to say (…), No, he doesn’t get upset about anything, he wouldn’t have to. And to be with me, uff, he has to put up with a lot of things ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe admits having been with Jefferson Farfán out of “spite”: “She was a chibola”

Does Christian Domínguez disagree with Ivana’s statements?

After Ivana Yturbe’s defenses, the collaborator Christian Domínguez specified that the situation of Ivana and her husband sees it in a mature way. However, he indicated that she would not like her current partner, Pamela Franco, to give interviews and talk about her former sentimental ties.

“The alpha male spoke” Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza said in unison. Subsequently, the drivers continued with the psychotherapy segment, in which they invite a clinical psychologist.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva: how did their love story begin and how many years have they been together?

What complicated moment did Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva go through?

In conversation with Verónica Linares, the model gave details of the difficult situation she experienced before her first daughter was born. According to the story of Ivana Yturbe, suffered a loss while longing to become a mother. This moment not only marked her life forever, but also that of her husband. beto da silva.

“In fact, before I had ‘Almu’ (Almudana, his daughter) I had a loss. Also, it was complicated because everyone on TV said that I was pregnant and I was not pregnant.I was going through a moment that was not very nice (…) There was always that fear that something could happen,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe cries when she receives a surprise from Beto Da Silva in “Send whoever sends”: “He changed my life”

Does Ivana Yturbe want to enlarge the family?

The former reality girl is more than happy with her facet as a mother, however, she has clarified that she is already thinking of having another baby with the soccer player beto da silva. The “Love and Fire” cameras spoke with Ivana Yturbe and asked her about her future plans with her husband.

Given this, she commented that they have talked about expanding the family and she hopes to be able to get pregnant again soon. “We are waiting a few months, but yes, one (to get pregnant) in a row. I am practicing a lot”he commented.

When did the romance between Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva begin?

Although Ivana Yturbe has commented that she knows beto da silva since she was little, it wasn’t until 2020 that they both decided to give themselves a chance at love. After a year of romance, the couple tied the knot in front of the altar and during 2023 they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

As a result of their romance, Almudena, the couple’s eldest daughter, was born. According to information provided by Magaly Medina and Rodrigo González, the model was in her first months of pregnancy when she married her life to the soccer player.

Ivana Yturbe wants to get pregnant soon. Photo: Capture/Willax/Instagram/Ivana Yturbe

#Ivana #Yturbe #husband #Beto #Silva #interview #mention #Farfán

He said it all! Ivana Yturbe He had a well-known interview with Verónica Linares for his YouTube channel “La Linares”. In it, the model provided little-known details of her life and resolved mysteries, such as her short relationship with former national team Jefferson Farfán. Ella ivana she mentioned that she started a relationship with him out of spite and gave people talk. However, her husband, Beto da Silva, did not comment on the matter, until now. Given this, the former reporter of “On everyone’s lips” decided to tell what the former Sporting Cristal player told her about her relationship with Farfán.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals a difficult moment after losing a baby with Beto da Silva: “It was complicated”

What did Beto da Silva say about the relationship between Ivana Yturbe and Jefferson Farfán?

The model visited the set of “America Today” on Tuesday, June 13. When asked by the drivers about her statements in the interview with Verónica Linares, Ivana replied:

“Beto managed to see the entire interview, so, obviously, he saw what I wanted to say (…), No, he doesn’t get upset about anything, he wouldn’t have to. And to be with me, uff, he has to put up with a lot of things ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe admits having been with Jefferson Farfán out of “spite”: “She was a chibola”

Does Christian Domínguez disagree with Ivana’s statements?

After Ivana Yturbe’s defenses, the collaborator Christian Domínguez specified that the situation of Ivana and her husband sees it in a mature way. However, he indicated that she would not like her current partner, Pamela Franco, to give interviews and talk about her former sentimental ties.

“The alpha male spoke” Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza said in unison. Subsequently, the drivers continued with the psychotherapy segment, in which they invite a clinical psychologist.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva: how did their love story begin and how many years have they been together?

What complicated moment did Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva go through?

In conversation with Verónica Linares, the model gave details of the difficult situation she experienced before her first daughter was born. According to the story of Ivana Yturbe, suffered a loss while longing to become a mother. This moment not only marked her life forever, but also that of her husband. beto da silva.

“In fact, before I had ‘Almu’ (Almudana, his daughter) I had a loss. Also, it was complicated because everyone on TV said that I was pregnant and I was not pregnant.I was going through a moment that was not very nice (…) There was always that fear that something could happen,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe cries when she receives a surprise from Beto Da Silva in “Send whoever sends”: “He changed my life”

Does Ivana Yturbe want to enlarge the family?

The former reality girl is more than happy with her facet as a mother, however, she has clarified that she is already thinking of having another baby with the soccer player beto da silva. The “Love and Fire” cameras spoke with Ivana Yturbe and asked her about her future plans with her husband.

Given this, she commented that they have talked about expanding the family and she hopes to be able to get pregnant again soon. “We are waiting a few months, but yes, one (to get pregnant) in a row. I am practicing a lot”he commented.

When did the romance between Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva begin?

Although Ivana Yturbe has commented that she knows beto da silva since she was little, it wasn’t until 2020 that they both decided to give themselves a chance at love. After a year of romance, the couple tied the knot in front of the altar and during 2023 they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

As a result of their romance, Almudena, the couple’s eldest daughter, was born. According to information provided by Magaly Medina and Rodrigo González, the model was in her first months of pregnancy when she married her life to the soccer player.

Ivana Yturbe wants to get pregnant soon. Photo: Capture/Willax/Instagram/Ivana Yturbe

#Ivana #Yturbe #husband #Beto #Silva #interview #mention #Farfán