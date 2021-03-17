Happier than ever! Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva They celebrate their first month of marriage on March 17, so the footballer decided to elaborate a tender detail to commemorate the occasion and pamper his wife.

The model did not hesitate to share the romantic gift with her millions of followers on Instagram and showed an image through the stories of the platform.

In the photograph you can see a flower arrangement with red roses and the short but moving message that the current player of the César Vallejo University club dedicated to him. “Love you! First month of all life “, it reads on the dedication card.

It should be noted that the athlete also surprised Ivana Yturbe with a post on Instagram and one of the portraits of her wedding, which took place in Trujillo: “A month with this beauty. I love you madly, “he wrote Beto da Silva to his life partner.

Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva said yes in an intimate ceremony

The couple got married surprisingly in Trujillo on February 17, months after announcing their engagement through social networks.

Beto da Silva and Ivana Yturbe They only had the presence of their closest family and friends, due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hours after the ceremony, the first images of the romantic moment were released.

