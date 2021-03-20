Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva They have just celebrated their first month of marriage and the model decided to share on Instagram the video of her wedding with the footballer and an emotional message.

“A month ago, putting on paper what our hearts screamed. I love you, my life, “wrote the beauty queen on her official Instagram account. “You are my life forever,” replied the César Vallejo University player.

The clip shows the bride wearing a white dress, hairstyle and natural makeup, while the groom wore a dark-colored suit. Both signed the documents of union between the palms of their relatives and closest friends.

For his part, Beto da Silva also dedicated a post to his wife to honor her on the special date. “A month with this beauty. I love you madly, “he wrote in his Instagram.

It was not long before the fans of the famous couple reacted to the posts and expressed best wishes for them. “I love them! I adore you and wish you all the happiness in the world, friends ”,“ Congratulations Ivanita, may all your dreams come true and may God bless you ”,“ Congratulations and a hug! ”, Were some comments for the newlyweds.

As recalled, Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva were married on February 17 in the province of Trujillo.

