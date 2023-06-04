Ivana Yturbe was interviewed by journalist Verónica Linares on her television program Youtube. The former reality girl spoke of her time in the media and gave some little-known details of her personal life, which also includes her now husband, Beto da Silva. The young woman revealed that she went through difficult times when she tried to start a family with the UCV soccer player, with whom she currently lives in Trujillo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoYKMeEQFRc&t=2574s

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals that she had a relationship with Jefferson Farfán out of “spite”: “She was a chibola”

What happened to Ivana Yturbe?

the businesswoman Ivana Yturbe She told Verónica Linares that on one occasion she lost a baby, as a result of her relationship with Beto da Silva, this obviously left a mark on her. She claimed that TV shows complicated her situation by bringing up rumors that she was in ‘sweet waiting’, when her situation was completely different, but she was unable to say anything on the subject at the time.

“In fact, before I had ‘Almu’ (Almudana, her daughter) I had a loss. Also, it was complicated because everyone on TV said that I was pregnant and I was not pregnant, I was going through a moment that was not very nice (…) There was always that fear that something could happen“, he narrated.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe already wants to have her second baby: “I’m practicing a lot”

What did Ivana Yturbe say about Jefferson Farfán?

In addition to the above, Ivana Yturbe He revealed some passages about his commented relationship with the soccer player Jefferson Farfán, with whom he was after his break with Mario Irivarren. She now reflects and details that, at that time, she did not consider herself a mature person and that her approach with the former member of Alianza Lima was out of “spite.”

“It was a moment, perhaps, of spite. It was a chibola that had just been finished. (…) It was what it was and it’s over. (It was a short time) Yes, that’s how it was. One day yes and one day no. I don’t know. As I tell you, from chibola, what have I not done, I don’t know, a thousand things”he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe finishes off in the closet Gucci shoes that Jefferson Farfán gave her: “Very cheap”

Does Ivana Yturbe want to have more children?

The model spoke with the “Love and Fire” cameras and caused surprise by commenting that she would like to enlarge the family with beto da silva. Likewise, she commented that she prefers that her little ones do not have many years apart and she hopes to get pregnant soon.

“We are waiting a few months, but yes, one (get pregnant) in a row. I’m practicing a lot,” he said. Ivana Yturbe.

YOU CAN SEE: They accuse Ivana Yturbe of abandoning a dog she adopted and she defends herself: “I’m not a bad person”

Did Beto Da Silva surprise Ivana Yturbe?

Before Mother’s Day, Ivana Yturbe came to the set of “Send whoever is in charge” to talk about her family. In the middle of the conversation, the influencer said she was living one of the best stages of her life, without imagining that beto da silva he would appear on the screen with a touching message for her.

“I am very proud of you, for all your achievements, for your daily growth, for everything you strive for, for always giving to your family and we value it. Every day is yours. We love you very much, Almudena and I.”, stated the footballer.

#Ivana #Yturbe #reveals #difficult #moment #losing #baby #Beto #Silva #quotIt #complicatedquot