Ivana Yturbe made her official debut as a reporter for the program En boca de todos with a fun interview with Johanna San Miguel, with whom she recalled her first public appearances and her entry into Esto es guerra.

Days ago, the influencer signed a contract with the program to be part of the cast and was more than excited on Instagram to return to television. “How nice it is to know that I will be part of your afternoons,” he wrote on the aforementioned platform.

During the conversation she had with the EEG host, both were nostalgic as they relived various images of their presentation on the youth reality show.

As Ivana Yturbe commented, she was confused in her debut because she did not understand the references they made in the program about Guty Carrera. “You made me say: ‘I was not unfaithful.’ I did not understand anything of what was happening, “he said.

The famous model, who recently revealed that she is pregnant with Beto da Silva, also asked some advice from Johanna san miguel to face her new stage as a driver and improve her skills.

The actress did not hesitate to joke on the subject and took out her cell phone to calculate the price she would charge for the recommendations.

Ivana Yturbe He was the target of criticism for denying her pregnancy, despite the fact that it had already been commented on in many television programs. In front of the cameras of América Espectáculos, the television figure explained why he decided to hide his baby.

“Nor did I want to explain it because there are things that one prefers to keep to oneself, live the process and when one feels ready, one can tell about it. I think all mothers know how difficult this is, “she said.

