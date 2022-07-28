not long ago Ivana Yturbe Y Beto Da Silva they became the parents of their little daughter Almudena, who joined the footballer’s first heir. However, the driver has revealed her desire to continue expanding her family.

They were just words in the air and nothing confirmed; However, on the afternoon of this July 27, the model Ivana Yturbe has announced that she wants to give her firstborn a sister.

Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva want to enlarge the family

Beto Da Silva’s partner wanted to interact with his Instagram followers, so he left the question box enabled on the social platform, to be able to answer all his questions.

It was there when a netizen asked him: “Do you plan to have more babies?”. To which the influencer replied very convinced: “ Yes, we want a big family, but we have to plan well ”.

How does the house of Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva look like?

The model and the soccer player reside in a comfortable house in Trujillo. The couple had to move some time ago because Beto Da Silva joined the César Vallejo University team.

Ivana opened the doors of her home to “On everyone’s lips” and showed each of the spaces of her luxurious room, including her closet, which had a bathroom. “It’s one of the biggest rooms and closets I’ve ever seen, really,” said Marianita, the show’s reporter.

