Ivana Yturbe made her first public appearance after getting married exactly 13 years ago with Beto Da Silva.

The young model stepped on the set of On everyone’s lips to tell details of her wedding and why she married the soccer player so soon at Richard Acuña’s house.

Jasmine Pinedo was the first to consult Ivana Yturbe on how her life has changed after formalizing her love with Beto Da Silva.

The former member of This is War made it clear that no role defines what she feels for her partner, because, before getting married, they already lived together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed. Signing a paper does not change you because we already lived together. We are very happy together and it was a formality. I think they already know that I love intensely and so does he. It is something that made us very happy”Said the 24-year-old very happily.

About the decision to have married in such a short time of relationship (less than a year), Ivana Yturbe revealed that it was a decision that both wanted.

“We had made the decision a while ago and it is definitely something we both dreamed of. It was something we wanted and we did”Yturbe explained to Jazmín Pinedo.

About the criticism she had been receiving for her surprise wedding, the model was blunt in pointing out that she does not focus on bad comments.

“I am happy. I multiply negative comments by zero. It was the desire we had in our hearts (to get married); We are not hurting anyone, ”he said. Ivana Yturbe.

Finally, Beto Da Silva’s wife denied that their wedding was carried out due to an alleged pregnancy. She denied being in the sweet waiting, but confessed her wishes to become a mother very soon.

