The life of the Peruvian entertainment It changes constantly, but few news are as surprising as Ivana Yturbe's recent decision. The well-known model announced her imminent move from Arequipa to Tarma, a turn that directly responds to the new professional chapter of her husband, Beto Da Silva, signed by the ADT soccer club.

The same former reality girl spread the news through her Instagram account and left many of her followers surprised. Ivana openly shared the details of this transition and made clear the solid union she maintains with Beto and the importance they both give to her family.

What happened to Ivana Yturbe and why will she move to Tarma?

The move of Ivana Yturbe Tarma is a direct consequence of the new professional challenges of her husband, the soccer player Beto Da Silva. Not being required by his previous club, Melgar, Da Silva accepted an offer to play for ADT, which implies a change of residence for the couple. Ivana narrated the process of her move and shared the preparations for the new stage that is about to begin.

“I'm going from Arequipa to Tarma. As I have always said, I like that we are all together (…). I already made the move from Arequipa to Lima and on March 15th I am going to Tarma,” he commented.

Although the distance between Arequipa and Tarma is not far, it does represent a significant change. The model expressed that she has mixed feelings about this new stage and pointed out that preparation for the move is already underway, as she plans to “go to a beautiful farm” with her family.

Ivana Yturbe talks about her relationship with Beto Da Silva and his family

Yturbe has reiterated on several occasions how crucial it is for her to maintain a united and solid family nucleus, especially after the birth of her first-born. Her decision to move was not made lightly, but was the result of a consensus with her partner.

“We have talked a lot with Beto and I am accompanying him. I accompanied him to the airport before he traveled to Tarma and meanwhile I am here at my mother's house looking at some things. Soon we will be together with our chubby girl (referring to their baby together) “.

Will Ivana Yturbe return to television?

While many wonder if this transfer will mean a definitive departure for Ivana Yturbe from television, she herself has provided some answers. Although her move to Tarma marks a new chapter, Ivana does not completely rule out the possibility of returning to television. In fact, she sees this proximity to Lima as an opportunity to attend more events and possibly participate in television projects occasionally.

“I'm going to be much closer to Lima, I think it's four and a half hours or so away. Through social media I can record anywhere, but for TV and many events I have to be present, but now, in a round trip In the blink of an eye, I can get to Lima, so that makes me very happy,” she said.

