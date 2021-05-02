Ivana Yturbe shared with all her followers the joy that her grandmother has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Through her social networks, the model said that her family member had already received both doses and took the opportunity to share information in this regard so that the corresponding people are inoculated.

“ I tell you that yesterday I was with my grandmother all day and I am very happy because she has already received two doses of the vaccine , so I’m very happy and very relieved with that, “said the former reality girl in her Instagram stories.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, Ivana Yturbe had her birthday and Beto Da Silva surprised her with a romantic dedication for the special date.

Through his social networks, the footballer greeted his wife and expressed the great love he feels for her. “Happy day my love. I will never let you go. I love you ”, was the message of the Peruvian athlete, who attached a photo of his wedding.

Also, he had already surprised the model with an advance gift. Da silva He gave the young woman a Prada brand boots. The model did not stop showing off them on her social networks.

Ivana Yturbe rules out pregnancy

In March 2021, rumors emerged that the model Ivana Yturbe she was pregnant. However, she discarded this information on the program En boca de todos.

“I don’t need a document to be a mom. It is something that I do want and long for. I’m dying to be a mom, but at the moment it doesn’t happen. I didn’t get married for that. I hope it comes ”, said the young woman.

Ivana Yturbe, latest news:

