Ivana Yturbe He came to Willax to stir up the set of “Love and Fire” this Friday, May 12, and participated in a dynamic within the framework of Mother’s Day, which consisted of choosing a present from his ex-partner Jefferson Farfán or her husband Beto a Silva. Regarding Rodrigo González’s question, the former host took the opportunity to inform her followers that she would be making a closet in which she would sell a pair of Gucci slippers, which were a present given to her by ’10 Calle’ when they were a couple

“Speaking of Gucci sneakers, in Trujillo I’m going to make a closet come out and those sneakers will be there“He also held the influencer, causing laughter in the drivers. After that, he revealed that the exclusive shoes are valued at $1,500; however, she will offer them to the public for the price of $150.

