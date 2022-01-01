Ivana Yturbe She has been very excited to receive New Years with her husband and first-born, since, for the first time, she celebrates Christmas parties as mother. On this occasion, the model wrote a heartfelt message to her followers through social networks in which she said she was grateful for the surprises that 2021 brought her and for the support of her followers.

In the image published on Instagram you can see the businesswoman next to the footballer and her daughter, Almudena, in her arms. “I wish that 2022 comes full of love and opportunities for all of you. Thank you for always joining us and for living our happiness as if it were yours. We wish you a very, Happy New Year! The Da Silva Yturbe “ , wrote.

Likewise, Beto da Silva’s wife expressed she is very grateful for the year that has just ended. “Goodbye 2021. You were my best year. I married the love of my life and my baby girl came to revolutionize everything and make us even happier ”.

Ivana Yturbe celebrated her first New Year with her daughter and husband, Beto da Silva. Photo: Ivana Yturbe / Instagram.

Model celebrated her first year of engagement with a soccer player

The couple made up of the influencer and the athlete completed a year of commitment on December 28. For this reason, Ivana Yturbe sent a romantic message to Beto da Silva. “Today I not only celebrate one more year of the life of the love of my life, but also one year of engagement. Already married and with Almu here, I just want to thank God for all December 28. I cannot have a better life partner, you are the best husband, professional and the best dad in the world. “

Ivana Yturbe revealed that she ordered her Christmas dinner for delivery

Before receiving Christmas, the businesswoman was on the En boca de todos program, in which she stated that she will eat turkey. After her statements, Ricardo Rondón asked her if she is in charge of cooking, to which Ivana Yturbe assured that she did not have time to prepare her Christmas Eve dinner. “Don’t ask me too much. Normally I always make dinner, but this Christmas I did have to shop because, between Almudena and work, the truth is that I haven’t had time for anything ”.