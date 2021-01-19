At the end of December 2020, Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva They announced that they were engaged.

After the news, many followers of the model and the footballer wondered when they would take this big step.

Finally, Ivana Yturbe cleared the doubts of her fans through a dynamic of questions and answers from her Instagram stories.

“Are you getting married this year? You are beautiful ”, was the question that a follower sent him. The young woman did not hesitate to say: “Yes, nothing is missing”.

But that was not all, another user asked her if she also wants to become a mother this year. The model assured that it is one of her wishes. “I can not wait (of being a mother) ”, he replied.

Ivana Yturbe confirms that she is marrying Beto Da Silva this year. Photo: Ivana Yturbe / Instagram

These revelations are strengthened by the statements made by former beauty queen Valeria Piazza in early January.

“You don’t know how happy (Ivana Yturbe) is. We have spoken and there is already a date for the marriage. I can’t really tell you the date, I prefer Ivana to say it, but I was surprised because I’m already seeing my wedding dress, “said the model in America shows.

“But I said to him: ‘What, are you getting married now?’ ‘Yes soon’, he told me. I’m making my dress for this wedding, I’m happy, I see her excited, super calm, “he added.

Ivana Yturbe dedicates a birthday message to Beto Da Silva

On December 28, Beto Da Silva turned 24 and, for that special date, Ivana Yturbe dedicated a romantic message to him.

“I love you my love; you deserve the best in the world. Thank you for allowing me to be with you on this day and may they be many more years together, “wrote the model on Instagram.

