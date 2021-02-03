Former reality girl Ivana Yturbe reacted to reports that she was pregnant. The model denied this, but did not rule out the idea of ​​becoming a mother this year.

“No, not at all, don’t give false information. The only person who can say if I am pregnant is me, ”she said in an interview with the program En boca de todos, held on Wednesday, February 3.

“Yes, I want to order a baby this year, but not at the moment,” added the 24-year-old model.

Also, the former member of This is War, ruled on the postponement of her wedding with the soccer player Beto Da Silva, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“I was getting married on February 6, but in fact I am no stranger to everything that is happening. It is a complicated stage in our country. Then, when everything calms down and is calmer again, I will get married, as I said, in a couple of months, “he said.

After specifying that “we are not in a position to celebrate”, Ivana Yturbe assured that if the wedding takes place, it is serious for civil and private.

“We are going to get married soon because we had it planned, (for now) everything has been on standby. It will be something small, only with our family, already in the religious it will be something bigger ”, he concluded.

