Yvana Yturbe and Beto da Silva got married on February 17, and little by little images of what was the romantic ceremony held in Trujillo have spread.

The program Love and fire presented recordings of the precise moment in which the reality girl and the soccer player agreed, a fact that was witnessed by the couple’s relatives and close friends.

It can be seen that both sealed their love with a tender kiss, a gesture that was applauded and cheered by those attending the wedding.

They also shared details about the decoration of the place, which stood out for the simple style and the predominance of the luminaire.

Then one of the most traditional and expected moments is shown: when Ivana yturbe threw the bouquet.

Magaly Medina also obtained exclusive images. The ATV figure showed how the new spouses quickly left the place due to the curfew.

Ivana Yturbe clarifies rumors about supposed pregnancy

The model decided to respond to those people who have exposed on social networks that they would be expecting a child of Beto da Silva. Ivana Yturbe categorically denied the information in the program En boca de todos, but stressed her wishes to become a mother one day.

“No not at all. Do not give false information. The only person who can say if I am pregnant is me … But I do want to order a baby this year, but not at the moment, “he told the cameras.

