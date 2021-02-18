Magaly medina told all the details of the wedding of Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva, who were married on Wednesday, February 17, in a discreet ceremony in the north of the country.

As revealed in the Magaly TV report, the firm, the young couple carried out their union in the house of Richard Acuña in Trujillo.

Magaly Medina said that Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva they invited 18 people and invested approximately 3,000 soles.

“They chose the golf club, but at the last minute decided to change location to Richard Acuña’s house, where Brunella Horna is now living. The wedding was held there at 6:00 pm ”, said the driver with the document in hand of the budget for the wedding.

But that was not all, the ATV space showed the arrival of the model at the ceremony site. In the video, the young woman was observed wearing a white coat and a large bag.

What’s more, Magaly TV, the firm obtained images of how the house was decorated inside: a large table for the 18 guests, a three-story cake and decoration with dried flowers.

At another time, the program’s cameras captured the arrival and departure of the person in charge of marrying Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva.

“The civil ceremony is always short here. The two have said that they are in love, they love each other. They have put on their civil marriage rings, ”said the judge when approached by reporters.

