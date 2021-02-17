Despite the pandemic and quarantine, the model Ivana Yturbe and the soccer player Beto Da Silva they contract a civil marriage this Wednesday, February 17, in the city of Trujillo.

The ceremony would take place at 6:00 pm, according to sources close to El Popular. The news was also spread by the show program Love and fire.

The presenter Rodrigo Gonzalez He assured that the couple had visited the house of the model Brunella Horna, who is one of the best friends of Ivana Yturbe.

“They are getting married today, that’s why Brunella is there with Richard. We have all the material that we are collecting, but this afternoon they are in all the preparations. They are getting married today, confirmed, ”said the Willax TV host.

In addition, he revealed some details of the marriage such as the design of the wedding dress that the former member of This is war.

At the beginning of February, Beto Da Silva signed his contract with the Trujillo club César Vallejo University after Alianza Lima, owner of his pass, made him the loan for one year.

For his part, a few days ago, Ivana yturbe He announced that he was moving to Trujillo with the footballer after no longer participating in the reality show This is war.

Also, she commented that her wedding date was going to be postponed for two more months due to the quarantine; however, this Wednesday they contract a civil marriage.

