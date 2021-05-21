Ivana Nadal became a trend in social networks again after publishing a series of videos in which she criticized the new restrictions and that, with unusual arguments, minimized the impact of the coronavirus.

“Here we are, in a reality that becomes unpleasant for a arbitrary decision to set aside our rights under the Constitution ”, said the model, pointing directly against the national government.

In what is interpreted as a call to disobey the measures, he remarked that “it is up to us if we follow these orders or if we think for ourselves. If we feel, if we evaluate in our being if someone can tell us if we are essential or not ”.

“When they hear what we are supposed to do, don’t they get angry?” He wondered. And he assured that these restrictions are aimed at “that you stay locked in your house, that you get frustrated, that they catch you upset and lower your defenses ”.

Ivana Nadal again generated a stir in networks.

“The cold is starting and we are getting bronchitis. It is a physical thing. It is a physical reaction to the repression of an emotion, which in this case is anger, “he added, linking illnesses with feelings, as he had done on previous occasions.

Finally, he again denied that there is a pandemic. “Do you really think there is a pandemic? Do you know what a moral virus is? That would be for us to go out on the street and see people who die and are lying on the street. Something massive, extreme, ”he said.

“Are people dying? Yes, people are dying, as they always died. If you’re really going to check numbers, it’s like always. Check for yourself, “he concluded.

One controversy after another



In recent months Ivana Nadal was the target of harsh criticism for her messages related to the pandemic. Last March, the model shared a video questioning the use of the chinstrap.

Walking through the streets of Dota, in Costa Rica, where he was on vacation, while he showed a mask that he carried in his hand, he launched: “Ivana wears a mask, it was all a lie. ‘No, guys, it’s not so”, he began, clarifying that what was seen was not true.

Ivana Nadal, during her last vacation in Mexico. Instagram photo.

“Obviously in supermarkets, airports and all that crap (sic) that forces you not to breathe well, you have to use it. Then on the street … ‘Come on, force me. Come, come ‘”, he challenged before his own camera.

Then she highlighted that her “haters” are doing her a favor by criticizing her on social networks: “They make them know you more. And not by showing their ass, but by talking about something interesting, something different from what everyone talks about or the vast majority “.