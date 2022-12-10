Ivana Knoll lived like any Croatian fan the victory of his country over Brazil. In a heartfelt penalty shootout, the Europeans eliminated the favorite to win the World Cup Qatar 2022. “Brazil, who?” Were the words of the supermodel after the end of the game.

The Croatian was there throughout the Brazil vs. Croatiaa meeting for history. Ivana Knoll celebrated the tying goal and the penalty shootout that left the Brazilians out.

“Penalties, our specialty,” said the ‘World Cup girlfriend’. In their stories of instagram following, he repeated the phrase “Brazil, who?

Who is Ivana Knoll?

The Croatian fanatic who has captured the hearts of soccer fans is one of her country’s best-known models. Ivana Knoll She is the winner of Miss Croatia from a few years ago.

His popularity increased exponentially when he decided to support his team at the World Cup Qatar 2022. His choice of clothing, as well as his figure, amazed and fell in love with fans of the king of sports. He is also an influencer, having almost 2 million followers.

Larissa Riquelme speaks out after Ivana Knoll is known as the ‘World Cup girlfriend’

After the incredible popularity that Ivana Knoll obtained by his presence in the World Cup Qatar 2022many fans began to call her the ‘girlfriend of the World Cup’.

Given these qualifiers, Larissa Riquelme he dedicated a publication to the Croatian. “No one can supplant a queen,” she wrote on her Twitter account. Twitter.