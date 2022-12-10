Ivana Knoll flies with Croatia: Brazil ko at the World Cup in Qatar

Ivana Knoll celebrate his Croatia which flies into semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. The runners-up world champions of Russia 2018 (lost in the final against France) are still in the running to win that title they missed a few years ago (and in this regard, the beautiful Croatian fan recently confessed a dream…).

If Modric and his companions were the stars on the pitch, as always she catalysed the attention in the stands where she improvised ballets and applause-worthy poses.

Ivana Knoll celebrates, Neymar cries: Croatia-Brazil, the two sides of the World Cup

Self Ivana Knoll he laughs, crying is all of Brazil and above all that Neymar which continues the curse at the World Cup.

Neymar in tears after Croatia-Brazil (Lapresse)



Neymar and the curse with Brazil. Last World Cup?

Also this time PSG striker missed the appointment with history: after overcoming the bad injury at the beginning of the competition he was back on the pitch in the round of 16 (goal in the 4-1 win over South Korea) and dreamed of lifting the Fifa World Cup. The goal that brought the Brazil in extra time with the Croatia (number 77 in the green and gold jersey, achieved Pele) seemed brought to the dream of the semifinal. Instead it was a nightmare. “It seems to me that it’s all a nightmare, I can’t believe what happened: this is a defeat that will weigh heavily, it’s too sad and it will hurt us for a long time,” she said after the game Neymar. Will it be his last World Cup or will we see him again in 2026? At 30 he still doesn’t know it either. «I want to take some time to reflect, to think about the Seleçao and what I want for myself. I won’t close the doors, but neither can I 100% say that I will be back. I guarantee nothing.” That continues for him Curse the World Cup started in 2014 in his home when he was forced to miss the semifinal against Germany in front of his own fans, in the evening of the humiliating 1-7, later defined as Mineirazo.

