Ivana Knöll reappeared and the sensual fan ‘threw several players into the water’

The Croatian, a sensation at the World Cup in Qatar, revealed conversations.
January 9, 2023, 08:13 A.M.
do you remember Ivana Knöllthe sensual fan of the selection of Croatiawho paralyzed the men in the stands with his figure in the stadiums of the Qatar World CupWell, it reappeared.
Knöll, with his sensual figure, captured the attention in Qatar and uncovered a pot, that of the messages from several players during the world Cup. Literally, he ‘threw them into the water’.
Ivana’s hand did not tremble to point out that several national team players who were in Qatar dared to write to her during the tournament.
“Some of the players apologized for tomorrow before the game,” he said.
He added: “I remember some players sending messages about ‘how are you doing blah blah blah’,” he said in an interview on Barstool Sports.
The model stated that “some of the players apologized for tomorrow before the game… I didn’t respond until they lost!”
“I just have fun with everyone. I guess people like me because I’m pretty. I’m not interested in meeting anyone here. My intention is to make people smile, that’s all,” he said.
