Ivana Knoll on Onlyfans? The sexiest female fan in the world says no

The supporters, admirers and followers of Ivana Knoll can forget it: on Onlyfans she has no intention of going there. The most beautiful and sensual fan of the last two World Cups (from Russia 2018 to Qatar 2022 she always following her second and third Croatia in the two World Cups) clarified the matter. “It’s not for me. I tried to explain that it’s not always about the money, I’m interested in the reputation.”

Ivana Knoll, how many proposals for OnlyFans. The former Miss Croatia rejects them all

Ivana Knoll is adamant, despite being highly courted on this front. In fact, the former Miss Croatia reveals: “I receive about 10 calls a day and 20 emails from agencies trying to get me on OnlyFans”, her words during an interview with Michael Babcock and Lucas Widman on a TMZ podcast. His philosophy is to work on quality: “Most of the time I don’t take everything that is offered to me, because I like working with brands that I like, and there aren’t many, because I like to present what I really like”.

Ivana Knoll, the Croatia fan and her passion for the NBA basketball

Meanwhile, archived the World Cup, Ivana Knoll in recent weeks he has been enjoying the sun and beaches made in the USA: he posted earlier pics from hot Miami and in the past few hours it has been seen in California (without forgetting the very hot photos from the Maldives in November right after the end of Qatar 2022).

Not only sea, but also sport. No soccer, the Croatia fan went to the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles to follow the Clippers match in the NBA championship (a few weeks ago he followed the Miami Heat).







