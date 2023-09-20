Ivana Knoll warms up San Siro, the Croatian fan at Milan-Newcastle

The love for sport in general and football in particular is one of the certainties in the life of Ivana Knoll.

The sexiest fan of the World Cup (from Russia 2018 to Qatar 2022) his heart beats for his beloved Croatia (third in the last edition of the World Cup and second, defeated in the final by France, in the previous one), but in the last few hours we saw her at San Siro to watch the Milan’s debut in the Champions League against Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle.

A draw, that of Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri, which left a bitter taste in the mouths of the fans rushed to the Meazza: match dominated for a long time, but without managing to find the way to the goal.

And with the anxiety for theMike Maignan injury at the end of the race: here is the outcome of the MRI and the recovery times for returning to the pitch.

Ivana Knoll posted some photos from San Siro. “Thank you @acmilan for having me”, he wrote on the sidelines of the shots, as well as some videos from the Red Sky Lounge of the Milan stadium.

IVANA KNOLL AT SAN SIRO FOR MILAN-NEWCASTLE









