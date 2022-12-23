The World Cup Qatar 2022 will always be remembered for Ivana Knoll like the soccer tournament that catapulted her to international superstardom. The ‘Miss Croatia’ captivated all the fans of the king of sports with her figure and way of dressing, very prominent given the restrictions imposed by the Arab country. The model is now quite an influencer, since she has achieved millions of followers on social networks. Precisely, on her Instagram, the Croatian criticized a multimillion-dollar company. Ivana Knoll She is very upset with Google for how they have cataloged her when searching with her name.

Ivana Knoll leaves a message to Google

Through her stories, ‘Miss Croatia’ uploaded an image along with a text dedicated to the internet giant. “Erotic photography model, Google what the hell?” wrote the influencer. “Model, influencer, actress, graphic technology teacher don’t count?” She added angrily.

The publication of ‘Miss Croatia’ for its result in Google searches. Photo: Ivana Knoll/Instagram

Ivana Knoll celebrates her 3.5 million followers on Instagram

Ivana Knoll showed all his happiness after getting more than 3.5 million fans in instagram. “I am dreaming? Thanks guys! We keep growing so fast! I love you, ”he wrote her in his stories. The model has risen exponentially in popularity since her appearances at the matches of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ivana Knoll celebrating her incredible number of followers on Instagram. Photo: Ivana Knoll/Instagram

Assistants to Brazil vs. Croatia could not take photos with Ivana Knoll

The supermodel was very upset by the treatment she received during the quarterfinal match of the World Cup Qatar 2022. At Education City Stadium, Ivana Knoll He denounced that they did not let him take pictures with the fans who attended the meeting. “They don’t allow fans to take pictures with me or pose for pictures here at the railing. So I asked them why they were so rude,” he told Bild, via Daily Mail.