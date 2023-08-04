Ivana Knoll warms up Mykonos with her hot swimsuits

First Cannes and the Côte d’Azur, then holidays in Mykonos for Ivana Knoll. The most beautiful fan of the last two World Cups (from Russia 2018 to Qatar 2022) as well as a former Miss Croatia, is relaxing on the Greek islands these days, delighting her fans with photos and videos in costume that raise the social temperature towards the. .. scorching heat.

Ivana Knoll, selfie with Shaq

And in recent days the influencer (from 3.3 million followers on Ig) and model has also posted a shot with the great Shaquille O’ Neillformer NBA legend who won three consecutive titles with the Los Angeles Lakers at the side of the great and unforgettable Kobe Bryant (as well as a success with the Miami Heat for the 2.16m tall American center).

Ivana Knoll and Shaq (Instagram knolldoll)

“Shaq doesn’t fit in the picture“, Ivana’s amusing comment accompanying the post.

