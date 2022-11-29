Ivana Knoll, Miss Croatia, a breathtaking fan at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

There Croatia runner-up of the soccer world (final lost in Russia against the France) flies at the World Cup in Qatar (4-1 al Canada and draw with Morocco: for qualifying for the round of 16, however, the play-off match against Belgium from Lukaku chasing victory) on the wings of… Ivana Knoll ideally chosen by many as most sensual fan of the World Cup 2022. Model and former Miss Croatia, she’s turning heads around the planet (and maybe she’s winning the remote derby with the mysterious Serbian fans to take the legacy of the “mythical” Larissa Riquelme: by the way here’s how beautiful she still looks twelve years after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa).

Ivana Knoll, Croatia fan at the World Cup: show at the stadium. But he risks arrest in Qatar

Ivana Knoll it is breathtakingly beautiful. But in Qatar they didn’t take it very well dress code with which the fan of Croatia she showed up at the stadium to cheer Brozovich and companions and take pictures – then published on social networks (where it has almost 900,000 followers). Theoretically it could even risk thearrest because of his attire”light“. Or at least theban from public places.

The law is clear: “Men and women are advised not to wear shorts or sleeveless shirts when going to government buildings, health care facilities or shopping malls. If you do not dress modestly, you may be required to leave or be denied access to these places”.





I”fans” from Ivana Knoll, on the contrary, are enthusiastic about the photos he published at the World Cup. But many supporters who live in Qatar they didn’t take it as well. “Shame on you, respect our culture”, “You are in Qatar: respect the rules, this is a Muslim country” and “In case you didn’t know: it’s forbidden to dress like this here”, are some of the many messages that appear on his Instagram profile .







