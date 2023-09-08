Ivana Icardi wins the World Cup. The gaffe of the government in Spain

Ivana Icardi became world soccer champion… without even taking the field. Mauro’s sister – a well-known model, influencer with almost a million followers on Instagram and writer (she wrote the book ‘Viaje de amor y soledad’) – was the protagonist of an involuntary gaffe by the Spanish government which awarded her for the Women’s Soccer World Cup recently won by the Iberian national team.

Ivana Icardi… soccer world champion. The exchange of persons of the Spanish government

For her the gold medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit. It was a person exchange: the recipient was not Ivana Icardi, but rather Ivana Andres Sanzcaptain of Spain (whose name did not appear in the first draft of the press release of the Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, then corrected with an apology to the player).

See also Sports programming for this Friday, April 29 Read alsoFederica Masolin, dizzying heels: the queen of F1 ‘obscures’ Verstappen’s Red Bull

Ivana Icardi, the funny ironic response after the gaffe in Spain on the World Cup won

“Now I want a medal just for having to endure all my friends and acquaintances congratulating me more today than on my birthday,” the funny social response of the sister of the former striker of Sampdoria, Inter, Psg and currently star at Galatasaray (which he recently led, with goals to the victory of the Turkish championship, a trophy that the Istanbul club had been missing since 2019).

Read alsoAlcaraz between Djokovic and… the gossip with the sexy tennis player Lola Maradel

Subscribe to the newsletter

