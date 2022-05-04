The former Big Brother competitor, as well as Mauro Icardi’s sister, Ivana Icardi, she has a problem. This condition that worries her and that she is unable to resolve occurred after the separation from her partner. Although she is concerned, she says the brother (millionaireby the way) decided to turn his back on her, deciding not to help her at all.

The 26-year-old girl, the striker’s younger sister Paris Saint Germain, has reported on social media a situation that worries her. The influencer, who also participated in Big Brother, decided to part with her partner in January Hugo Serra. That she had known in the Spanish version of the program.

8 months ago the couple welcomed a daughter into their life. Then the decision to separate. She left the house where she lived with her partner, known in Spain as a TV personality. Ivana Icardi now lives in a rented apartment in Palma de Mallorca with her little Giorgia.

Ivana Icardi does not live in a brilliant economic condition. She obviously saved up some money, but she can’t handle it. And to confess it is herself in a video posted on Mtmad. Now that she is a single mom she is afraid of not being able to satisfy all the needs of the little one.

The family is helping her, but apparently not all of them. “His brother, the millionaire“In fact, he turned his back on her. She says they haven’t been in a relationship for a long time. Maybe because of Wanda Nara. But now that he is uncle he could put a hand on his conscience.

At one time Ivana Icardi was very popular and famous. Today, however, she is in debt and she has many expenses that she cannot keep up with. The footballer’s sister has always tried to get closer to her brother, but without success.

I always think ahead, making sure I don’t get under a bridge even if I have a part of me that spends a lot. I have a problem with clothes, every time I see something nice I say ‘it’s perfect for me, it would look great’ then when I get home it seems terrible. But I buy it at that moment. After I sell it. Not good, I’m not proud of it because I could have saved more if I hadn’t spent on clothes.

Then he adds: