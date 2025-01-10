Ivana Icardi has confirmed her breakup with Finito shortly before celebrating a year of relationship. The 29-year-old Argentine is left alone again, with her daughter Georgia, born from her relationship with Hugo Sierra.

Icardi met Finito during his participation in GH DUO. Although she lives on the island of Las Palmas and he in Edinburgh, distance had not been a problem for their relationship until now.

In fact, until last week, Ivana showed very happy moments with Finito, the star’s brother. Kerosene, who gave the first clues of the breakup.