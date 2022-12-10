In an edition of Orlando Published in the 1940s, the back cover states, referring to its author, Virginia Woolf, that no writer had “ever been born into such a fortunate environment” as she was. The same could be said, for personal and historical reasons, of Iván Zulueta (San Sebastián, 1943-2009), an unexpected experimenter of the cinematographic image who was capable of transforming it according to the demands of inspiration, in many cases of ecstasy.

The Artium Museoa, a center dedicated to Basque art in Vitoria, offers a new approach to the career of the designer and filmmaker at the hands of Xabier Arakistain, one of the most passionate connoisseurs of his work. In The outburst of Iván Zuluetathe curator gives coherence to the archipelago of images and films by an author who lived in constant transformation, an Atlantis full of ghostly doubles (or doppelganger), vampires, fantasies and perfect illusions that only in extraordinary moments —the famous outburst— could rescue him from the ravages of entropic reality.

Poster for ‘Arrebato’ (Iván Zulueta, 1979). Euskadiko Filmategia Fundazioa. Basque Film Library Foundation. Euskadiko Filmategia Foundation

The tour of four large rooms, and a fifth converted into a cinema, details his steps as creator of album covers for Vainica Doble or the Mondragón Orchestra, and his movie posters for José Luis Borau and Pedro Almodóvar, among others. By way of introduction, a series of monitors reproduce the interviews conducted by Arakistain with key people to get closer to Zulueta’s creative universe or those with whom he related within the culture. underground from San Sebastián and Madrid in the 1960s and 1970s, where his wealthy provenance seemed more prosaic than archaic.

Zulueta’s childhood and adolescence are marked by his mother’s love of painting and his father’s love of photography and film. Antonio de Zulueta y Brasson was a lawyer, founder of the Ateneo cineclub and director of the San Sebastián Film Festival between 1957 and 1960. Fascinated by comics and sticker albums, the young Iván (born Juan Ricardo Miguel; he was not registered with the name of Iván due to his Russian origin) begins to design the advertising posters of the films for the facades of cinemas in his city. In 1963 he moved to New York, where he studied oil painting and advertising drawing at The Arts Students League. He soaks up nouvelle vaguefollow Jonas Mekas, the magazine film culture and the queercore by Kenneth Anger. He visits the Factory and meets Andy Warhol. The impact that pop culture produces on him is reflected in a vital and erotic radical turn that allows him to penetrate personal self-knowledge and an alternative temporality. He travels to California, Paris, London and Morocco. Back in Spain, he became one of the first ambassadors of pop, the glamor and the punk.

Record covers designed by Iván Zulueta, 1968-1992. Collection Museum of Contemporary Art of the Basque Country

His first home movie is a symbolic homicide: The fortune of the Irureta (1964), a satire shot in eight millimeters where he alludes to the sugar interests that his family had maintained in Cuba for several generations. On television, he works as a decorator and director of musical shorts —the future video clips— for the magazine The last cry (1968), presented by José María Íñigo. He signs his first feature film, One two, three, English hide and seek (1969), with his former teacher, friend and producer of the film, José Luis Borau (“a film by Iván Zulueta directed by JL Borau” was the formula used, since he did not have the title of director from the School of Cinematography nor the union card). In 1970 he embarked on a prolific stage outside the industry, of which short and medium-length films shot and post-produced in an artisanal way, with a Super 8 camera, are recorded.

Zulueta’s aesthetic offensive was to explore the limits of cinema to think about the image, to decipher its enigma, to delve into its capacity to kidnap those who observe it. As the Orlando From Woolf, the author mismeasures time, or mismeasures it, and this allows him to play with the image without anxiety. It’s seen in leo is brown (1976), where the protagonist is not a Victorian snob but someone who lives in the artificial paradises of Madrid. It’s an Orlando camp who discovers authentic pleasure in an open cut between space and time. He acts as if perception is above all else and that is what allows him to feel. Taken to the cinematographic theory that was then installed in the new American cinema, the film responds to this maxim: “We need films that are less perfect, but more free.”

‘The bloody plot’, by Iván Zulueta (1985). Bilduma partikularra / Private Collection / Private Collection

Zulueta makes fun of time again in kinkon (1971), Frank Stein (1972), Massage (1972), aquarium (1975), My ego is in Babia (1976) and A Mal Gam A (1976). And in Accessories (1976) breaks in the heroin (he refers to her as “an analgesic for the soul”) with a detailed “pumping”, up to his most important work, Rapture (1979). About this film, Arakistain cites the text by Carlos F. Heredero Iván Zulueta, the vanguard in front of the mirror (1989), where he refers to his cinema as a “fiction-creating device that ends up destroying whoever embraces it, confusing reality with representation, as happens to Norma Desmond in sunset boulevard”. Torn metaphor about the difficulty of living, the mere act of filming is equivalent to recording a process towards destruction and, ultimately, towards death. The retrospective, which has had the collaboration of Virginia Montenegro, an inseparable friend of Zulueta, and who was her partner, Carlos Astiarraga, includes some paintings and drawings made during her first trip to New York in 1963, designs for children’s books and strips of comics for alternative publications (Basque Sioux).

Towards the end of his life, Duchamp said that he did not like to work, that he preferred to live and breathe. Living is something that Zulueta never stopped doing, whether he worked or not, was under the influence of heroin or methadone. The exhibition makes this clear, as well as adding answers to the rhetorical question that best identified the author in his most influential film: “How long could you stay looking at this chrome? Years, centuries, a whole morning; you were in full flight, ecstasy, hanging in full pause, carried away”. Like Orlando, who is 16 years old when we meet him and a few decades more when we leave him, Zulueta’s trail is visible in today’s cinematography. No less carried away, Almodóvar described his film as “definitive, unusual, exceptional”, the work of a director whom he always considered “gifted with image”.

‘The outburst of Iván Zulueta’. Artium Museoa. Victory. Until March 5, 2023.

