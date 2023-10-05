Ivan Urgant’s father said that the show “Evening Urgant” was closed just in case

The father of TV presenter Ivan Urgant, Andrei, spoke about the “cancellation” of his son in Russia. Urgant Sr. stated this in an interview for RTVI, available on YouTube.

The 66-year-old artist said that the “Evening Urgant” program on Channel One was closed “just in case.” “And just in case, local officials, as always, just in case, do not allow him to speak anywhere: what if, what if Moscow says something like that, or sees something like that in it… read Gogol’s “The Inspector General” , everything is written there,” summed up Urgant Sr.

He also said that no one in Vecherny Urgant called for criticism of the Russian Armed Forces or the country’s government. However, Urgant emphasized that his son’s show contained many hints and light humor.

Earlier, Andrei Urgant said that he corresponds with actor Mikhail Efremov, who is serving a sentence in a colony near Belgorod. The artist noted that their friendship with Efremov did not stop.