Channel One host Ivan Urgant said in Twitterthat contracted the coronavirus.

“Checking Twitter Speed. I have a covid. End of communication, “the showman wrote on March 22. In the comments, many fans of the entertainment show “Evening Urgant” wished the host a speedy recovery.

In May 2020, Urgant shamed his colleague Ksenia Sobchak for not wearing a mask in the building of the Ostankino television center. In the video, Sobchak turned to Urgant, who was wearing a mask. The presenter said in excuse that she had been tested. “No, you just passed already, mother,” Urgant jokingly reacted then.

Since March 2020, the program has been filmed for a long time without spectators due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Urgant continued to appear in the program during the pandemic. Filming took place in Ostankino. The show team emphasized that the reaction in the audience is an integral part of the program, but restrictions are necessary to preserve the health of the audience. The restrictions were later eased by allowing filming with audience participation in the studio but with a reduced number of viewers.