Iván Ramiro Sosa adjusted his first victory of 2020, by winning the second stage of the Vuelta a Asturias, which took place between Candás and Cangas del Narcea, over 202 kilometers, and is the new leader.

The Colombian launched himself on the penultimate ascent, when he saw that the leader and winner of the first day, Simon Yates, he spent work and stayed with the group.

withering attack



Sosa, who went from Ineos to Movistar this year, managed to win in Asturias, the 14th triumph of his career, which gives him the option of arriving in the best shape for the Giro d’Italia, which starts next Friday in Hungary.

The runner managed to maintain a 20-second difference over Lorenzo Fortunato, who was chasing him. He negotiated the kilometers of the descent and reached the finish line in the first box.

“I think very well, the stage was quite hard, the sensations were better than yesterday, It was very nice to be there and we are happy, the team has done a very good job,” said Sosa.

And I add: “We have taken the climb very well, we took it forward, people are cutting, They told me to throw as much as possible and a great job was done”.

Nairo Quintana, the current champion does not defend the title of the competitionwhich ends this Sunday with the 122-kilometre section between Angas del Narcea and Oviedo.

