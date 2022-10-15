Iván Sosa saves a difficult day and remains the leader in Langkawi

the belgian Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the sprint in the fifth stage with a time of 3:41:422 against the Dutchman Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education), while the Colombian Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) is still the leader of the general.

There were no important differences in a flat stage with only one tack, a stop in the second category at km 62.5, with which Movistar controlled the race without major problems.

(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

Very close

Third place in the stage went to the Australian Carter Bettles (ARA) who entered 4 seconds behind the winner.

In the general classification, Iván Ramiro Sosa maintains a 23-second lead over the Englishman Hugh Carthy (EF Education) and 2.02 minutes on his compatriot and partner Einer Augusto Rubio which is third.

Sosa still has to save three more days to be able to win the competition, which he has won Colombia on five occasions.

The sixth stage, completely flat, will run between George Town and Alor Setar with 120.4 kilometers.



(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)

(James Rodríguez suffers first big disappointment at Olympiacos)

EFE