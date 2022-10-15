Iván Sosa saves a difficult day and remains the leader in Langkawi

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ivan Sosa.
Ivan Sosa.
He leads Hugh Carthy by 23 seconds overall.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 15, 2022, 09:01 AM
the belgian Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the sprint in the fifth stage with a time of 3:41:422 against the Dutchman Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education), while the Colombian Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) is still the leader of the general.
There were no important differences in a flat stage with only one tack, a stop in the second category at km 62.5, with which Movistar controlled the race without major problems.
(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)
Very close
Third place in the stage went to the Australian Carter Bettles (ARA) who entered 4 seconds behind the winner.
In the general classification, Iván Ramiro Sosa maintains a 23-second lead over the Englishman Hugh Carthy (EF Education) and 2.02 minutes on his compatriot and partner Einer Augusto Rubio which is third.
Sosa still has to save three more days to be able to win the competition, which he has won Colombia on five occasions.
The sixth stage, completely flat, will run between George Town and Alor Setar with 120.4 kilometers.
(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)
(James Rodríguez suffers first big disappointment at Olympiacos)
EFE
October 15, 2022, 09:01 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Iván #Sosa #saves #difficult #day #remains #leader #Langkawi
Leave a Reply