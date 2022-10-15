Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iván Sosa saves a difficult day and remains the leader in Langkawi

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Ivan Sosa

Ivan Sosa.

Ivan Sosa.

He leads Hugh Carthy by 23 seconds overall.

the belgian Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the sprint in the fifth stage with a time of 3:41:422 against the Dutchman Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education), while the Colombian Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) is still the leader of the general.

See also  Palo in the Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras, the current champion, out

There were no important differences in a flat stage with only one tack, a stop in the second category at km 62.5, with which Movistar controlled the race without major problems.
(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

Very close

Third place in the stage went to the Australian Carter Bettles (ARA) who entered 4 seconds behind the winner.

In the general classification, Iván Ramiro Sosa maintains a 23-second lead over the Englishman Hugh Carthy (EF Education) and 2.02 minutes on his compatriot and partner Einer Augusto Rubio which is third.

Sosa still has to save three more days to be able to win the competition, which he has won Colombia on five occasions.

The sixth stage, completely flat, will run between George Town and Alor Setar with 120.4 kilometers.

(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)
(James Rodríguez suffers first big disappointment at Olympiacos)

See also  The exchange of players prepared by Tigres and America

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Iván #Sosa #saves #difficult #day #remains #leader #Langkawi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hurricane 'Ian': the high price of living in paradise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result