The Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa, who will face the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which begins this Friday in Budapest, with the stripes of leader in the Movistar, and who recently won the Vuelta a Asturias, has indicated that he is “excited and willing to fight for everything”.

“I arrive at the Giro with very good expectations, I am motivated and I hope that everything goes well to be in contention for the race. The Giro has a very tough route from the beginning, we will see how the race goes, especially in the mountains,” said the Colombian, born in Pasca (Cundinamarca) 24 years ago, at a press conference from Budapest.

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: the Colombian cyclists who will compete in the race)

arrive with wings

Sosa arrives in high spirits after winning Asturias, which is reminiscent of a Nice precedent, because in the Asturian test the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz won in 2019 and then gave Movistar the ‘pink jersey’ in the Giro.



“In Asturias I saw myself better every day, that’s why I arrive at the Giro with great desire, excited, together with Alejandro Valverde we will try to do well. I don’t know who will be the leader, but we’re both fine and we’ll see it as we go”, he commented.

Iván Ramiro Sosa believes that the key to the Giro will be the last week, with the most demanding stages.

“More than a key stage, the last week will be decisive, it will be the most complicated, with many tough stages,” assured.

It may interest you: (Miguel ‘Supermán López: what Joao Almeida, rival in the Giro, thinks)

EFE