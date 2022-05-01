Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iván Sosa, champion of the Tour of Asturias

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Ivan Sosa

Ivan Sosa

Photo:

Press Team Movistar

The British Simon Yates prevailed in the last stage.

Colombian cyclist Iván Ramiro Sosa won the Vuelta a Asturias title this Sunday, whose last stage that took place between Cangas del Narcea and Oviedo, of 122 kilometers, was won by Simon Yates.

See also  Daniel Ortega pronounces on Nicaragua's withdrawal from the OAS

In this way, Sosa achieved his 15th victory on his resume, of which six have been titles, with what remains ready to face the Giro d’Italia from next Friday.

It may interest you: (Miguel Ángel López: they reveal the keys to finishing on the Giro podium)

Movistar adjusts its fifth victory of the season and has achieved them with only two riders, three with Alejandro Valverde and two with the Colombian.

Third Colombian victory


Iván Sosa won Saturday’s stage in Cangas del Narcea and became the leader and this Sunday his squad dedicated themselves to controlling the race, closely watching the most dangerous rivals.

Sosa’s title is the third for pedaling in the country, after Nairo Quintana won the general classification in 2021 and 2017.

The same way, It is the sixth podium for Colombia, after the second places of Félix Cárdenas (2004) and Fabio Duarte (2010) and the third place of Hernán Buenahora in 2003.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal responded to Gustavo Petro and Armando Benedetti)

See also  Colombia National Team: the mistakes that Rueda showed to the Federation, in videos

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Iván #Sosa #champion #Tour #Asturias

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Driving report Harley Nightster: No child of sadness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.