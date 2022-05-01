Iván Sosa, champion of the Tour of Asturias

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ivan Sosa
Press Team Movistar
The British Simon Yates prevailed in the last stage.
May 01, 2022, 07:14 AM
Colombian cyclist Iván Ramiro Sosa won the Vuelta a Asturias title this Sunday, whose last stage that took place between Cangas del Narcea and Oviedo, of 122 kilometers, was won by Simon Yates.
In this way, Sosa achieved his 15th victory on his resume, of which six have been titles, with what remains ready to face the Giro d’Italia from next Friday.
Movistar adjusts its fifth victory of the season and has achieved them with only two riders, three with Alejandro Valverde and two with the Colombian.
Third Colombian victory
Iván Sosa won Saturday’s stage in Cangas del Narcea and became the leader and this Sunday his squad dedicated themselves to controlling the race, closely watching the most dangerous rivals.
Sosa’s title is the third for pedaling in the country, after Nairo Quintana won the general classification in 2021 and 2017.
The same way, It is the sixth podium for Colombia, after the second places of Félix Cárdenas (2004) and Fabio Duarte (2010) and the third place of Hernán Buenahora in 2003.
Sports
