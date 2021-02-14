The advisor to the head of Roscosmos Ivan Safronov, arrested in the case of treason, sent a letter to the convicted actor Mikhail Efremov. Reported by TASS with reference to a member of the Moscow POC, Eva Merkacheva.

According to her, Safronov wrote in a letter about a meeting with Efremov in 2011. Then they crossed paths in one of the cafes. This happened when Safronov was still working as a journalist for Kommersant.

“And Safronov wrote him a letter from the pre-trial detention center, in which he wished that the actor“ found the strength in himself to live and smile the same way as then, ”said Merkacheva.

She added that Efremov also wrote a response letter, but it has not yet arrived.

Human rights defender rShe said that in the Lefortovo prison Safronov reads a lot and even wrote a story. Recall that recently he changed cellmate…

The adviser to the head of Roscosmos was detained on July 7, 2020 on suspicion of transferring classified information to the NATO special services. He faces up to 20 years in prison.