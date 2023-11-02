Iván René Valenciano was in the news again this week, and not because of his role as a sports analyst or his legacy in football, but because of a police incident. He was arrested in Weston, Florida (United States) after being involved in a crash while was driving under the influence of alcohol.

It may be of interest to you: Iván Rene Valenciano, in trouble: this was the controversial life of the former National Team player

Although he is free, His driver’s license was suspended for three months. and had to enter a rehabilitation program in which they will do urine tests for 4 and 6 months. Fortunately, she has her legal documentation in order and does not face other legal processes.

Valenciano told his bitter experience

The former player of the Colombian National Team had a dialogue with the newspaper El Heraldo, there he explained details of the accident he suffered in the United States and denied some versions that were given about his case.

“I was at a barbecue and I had drunk liquor. I was already home and decided to go out and put gas in the car. I crashed right there, practically in the back of my house. I did not take a breathalyzer test and the alcohol level does not appear in the report. What was he on drugs? Lie! That doesn’t appear in the report either. I had a relapse with alcohol, I admit it,” said the scorer.

In context: Iván René Valenciano, arrested in the United States for drunk driving

The experience of a prison in the United States was very difficult, as he revealed: “I arrived at night (on Monday) and I came to find out what time it was when I left the prison at almost 7 at night (on Tuesday). It is a dungeon with no light, absolutely nothing. They take you to walk in the hallways for an hour. There you interact with the other prisoners who are there, you don’t know which of them can do something to you.“, said.

And he added: “They can do anything to you. There are people who are sentenced to 40 years, there are people who are used to that life, one is not used to that life, and, the truth is, it makes you afraid. “You feel that fear of having your life at risk.”.

Iván René Valenciano was arrested in the United States on Monday, October 30.

Valenciano’s promise to leave prison

When I was already there, about to go to the hearing, I was thinking what would happen, I spoke to my mother and asked her: if you get me out of this, I promise that I will never again…

The fear he felt motivated a promise: “When I was already there, about to go to the hearing, and I was thinking what would happen, I spoke to my mother and asked her: if you get me out of this, I promise that I will never again… ”says Valenciano

This bitter experience leaves him, in any case, a challenge to not relapse: “I could have been released by paying a bail of a thousand dollars, which is nothing, under my own responsibility, But if I screw up again… and I am a repeat offender, I will return to that place with a greater sentence. Instead of staying one day, I can stay nine months, a year, two years. I prefer that they do urine tests, that they keep an eye on me all the time. That’s going to force me to always be alert.“, revealed.

His dialogue with the judge of the case in the United States

Valenciano was released after being captured. Photo: Instagram: Iván René Valenciano – Supplied

Iván René Valenciano told of his experience with the judge in the case and detailed an unexpected conversation.

“He asked me what the patron saint of Barranquilla was and I gave him the most ignorant answer I have ever had in my life: ‘Cathedral’. Today Dr. Edgardo Barreto (a doctor friend) told me that it is San Roque. I had no idea. The guy told me: ‘the Cathedral is a church’. To try to look good, I told him the first one that came to mind: Saint Gregory (laughs). “That man was the one who helped me translate what a doctor was telling me.”

Furthermore, he noted that ‘he had an experience like something out of a movie’ while he was in prison: “A tall, black-skinned man sat next to me, took the plate from me and began to eat it. I went back to my cell. A Puerto Rican, Roberto, convicted of murder, was the one who defended me. He told her everything in English and the next day I was able to have breakfast and lunch in peace. An ugly experience I had there. “These are things that you see in a movie and think don’t happen in reality.”

We recommend: Iván René Valenciano: forceful statements from his wife after the scandal

And he explained why he is in the United States: “Since 2017 I have been coming to the United States, but two years ago I stayed because I was processing the documentation. I couldn’t leave the country. I’ve been here for more than two years. I still don’t speak English very well. I manage three stations that I am at multiple times. The truth is, I am very happy with what I do.. I have met Colombians who tell me: ‘Hey, crazy, what are you doing at a gas station? I answer them: ‘crazy, riding, here I came to ride and progress.’”

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO